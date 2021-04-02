Kate Winslet stars as detective in HBO’s Mare of Easttown

Academy Award winner Kate Winslet star as a Pennsylvania detective in HBO’s seven-part limited series Mare OF Easttown, which debuts on Sunday, April 18.

From creator Brad Ingelsby, who returned to his home state of Pennsylvania to write the series, an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.

Kate Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.

MARE OF EASTTOWN also stars Julianne Nicholson as “Lori Ross,” Mare’s best friend since childhood; Jean Smart as “Helen,” Mare’s mother; Angourie Rice as “Siobhan Sheehan,” Mare’s teenaged daughter; Evan Peters as “Detective Colin Zabel,” the county detective called in to assist with Mare’s investigation; Guy Pearce as “Richard Ryan,” a local creative writing professor; David Denma as “Frank Sheehan,” Mare’s ex-husband.

Episodes Include:

Episode 1: “Miss Lady Hawk Herself”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, APRIL 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Series premiere. After answering a call about a neighborhood prowler, Detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) shoulders her chief’s directive to revive an unsolved missing person’s case amid increased community pressure. Later, while her loved ones celebrate her ex-husband Frank’s (David Denman) engagement, Mare attends a celebration for her legendary high school basketball win and connects with Richard (Guy Pearce), a professor who’s new in town.

Written by Brad Ingelsby; Directed by Craig Zobel.

Episode 2: “Fathers”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, APRIL 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Mare (Kate Winslet) visits a grisly murder scene before informing the victim’s enraged father. As a video from the night of the crime surfaces, Mare questions suspects in the case and gives an icy welcome to County Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters), who’s been called in to assist. Later, Mare bumps heads with locals and airs concerns about her grandson Drew (Izzy King) in light of her late son’s mental health struggles.

Written by Brad Ingelsby; Directed by Craig Zobel.

Episode 3: “Enter Number Two”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, MAY 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

As Mare (Kate Winslet) and Colin (Evan Peters) parse new physical evidence, phone records lead to an unlikely suspect. After lashing out at Helen (Jean Smart) about a possible custody fight over Drew (Izzy King), Mare receives some unprompted advice from Richard (Guy Pearce) on how to move forward with Carrie (Sosie Bacon). Later, Kenny (Patrick Murney) and Mare face the consequences of their misguided attempts to protect their families.

Written by Brad Ingelsby; Directed by Craig Zobel.

Episode 4: “Poor Sisyphus”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, MAY 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

With Mare (Kate Winslet) forced to take a backseat on the case, Colin (Evan Peters) presses a local priest about the vague circumstances that prompted his transfer to the parish. Meanwhile, an anonymous call gives Dawn (Enid Graham) hope that Katie might still be alive.

Written by Brad Ingelsby; Directed by Craig Zobel.

Episode 5: “Illusions”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, MAY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

In her mandated therapy, Mare (Kate Winslet) opens up about her family’s history with mental health struggles. Meanwhile, Lori (Julianne Nicholson) tries to get to the bottom of her son’s outburst at school, and later, Mare meets with a semi-retired source to help find a possible connection to her three cases.

Written by Brad Ingelsby; Directed by Craig Zobel.

