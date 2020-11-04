Kate Winslet smashes Tom Cruise’s record

Seems like Rose may have survived the sinking of the Titanic even if she had no wooden log to save her after all!

Actor Kate Winslet has managed to thwart Tom Cruise’s record of holding his breath underwater while filming, after she managed to stay down under for a breath-taking seven minutes and 12 seconds, reported BBC.

Cruise previously held the record after holding his breath underwater for a whopping six minutes while filming an underwater stunt for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

45-year-old Kate Winslet, on the other hand, managed the feat while filming for the sequel to 2009’s James Cameron epic, Avatar. According to reports, Avatar 2 is expected to introduce a new marine life-form to the franchise, requiring most of its cast to shoot underwater. The team is filming Avatar 3 at the same time.

Filming for the two films had earlier shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic but is now back on, with a new release schedule. Avatar 2 is slated for a December 2022 release, and Avatar 3 is set to hit cinemas on December 20, 2024.

