Katrina opens up about why she chose Bharat over Street Dancer 3D

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif disclosed she walked out of Street Dancer 3D and chose Bharat because a major chunk of the film was already shot when the date clash happened.

She told Indian publication DNA that “The date clash happened when Bharat was already 80 percent shot. It just became evident that to do justice to Street Dancer 3D, I would have to let go of something from Bharat. Maybe I couldn’t shoot the extra work and give attention. So I took my call. I’m happy with my decision.”

Remo Dsouza’s Street Dancer 3D initially cast Priyanka Chopra who opted out of the film due to her wedding and Katrina was brought in her place. She, however, doesn’t regret not doing the dance film with Varun Dhawan. “Me and Varun are very good friends. We chat all the time. We’ll get a chance to do something, something different and right” , she said.

Bharat is a special film for Kat and she recently shared an adorable video on Instagram where she is seen practising and reading from what appears to be the script.

The film which features Katrina, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni is set to release on June 5th.

