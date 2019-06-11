Katrina Kaif talks about movies she stays away from

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has recently revealed that she likes to stay away from horror movies.

The 35-year-old actress opened up during a conversation on IMDb original series ‘The Insider’s Watchlist.’

“Horror. I’m too scared, it scares me. I don’t want to be scared,” she replied to a question.

When asked to reveal the film which made her take up acting, the Bollywood actress said that films like ‘Gone with the Wind’ and MGM musicals like Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Singing’ in the Rain.’ moved her in a way that she decided to embark on the career.

Katrina Kaif is an English born actress of Indian origin who works in Hindi films.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics for her acting prowess, she has established herself in Bollywood and is one of India’s highest-paid actresses.

