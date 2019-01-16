Katrina is all praises for Malala’s new book

Known for her spectacular acting, the gorgeous, Katrina Kaif has been winning ample hearts for all the right reasons. The prima donna has recently taken to Instagram to appreciate the pride of our nation, Malala Yousafzai for her recent book, ‘We are Displaced’.

My new book #WeAreDisplaced is a collection of stories from refugee girls around the world – harrowing journeys, lost loved ones and longing for home. It shows readers the real lives behind the statistics, news reports & rhetoric we hear every day. https://t.co/PVhd5MZhNh pic.twitter.com/O7tvAZcxzx — Malala (@Malala) January 8, 2019

Talking about Malala’s book, she writes, “The stories in this book, of Malala and all the other incredible girls, are moving and inspiring in equal measure. They will inspire so many others to dream, reach higher and believe in themselves.” The diva further wishes more strength and more power to the Nobel laureate to “keep changing the world one day at a time.” Katrina also exhibits her firm belief that the world needs more people like Malala.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara protagonist has not only embraced the storyline of ‘We are Displaced’, but she also urged all her fans to donate generously for the Malala Fund. She continues her post, “Proceeds from every book sold will benefit the girls in the book and MalalaFund’s work for girls’ education.”

In response, the 21-year-old activist has also expressed gratitude to the starlet in a comment under the aforementioned post. She replies, “Thank you so much for your support. This means a lot to me and all the girls whose stories I share in this book. Hope their stories spread globally and inspire people.”

In 2014, Malala has become the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize ever. The activist is known globally for her extensive advocacy to provide education to everyone regardless of their gender, religion or economic conditions. She has survived a hideous terrorist attack on her way back from school in 2012 in Swat Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

More power to you Malala! We wish you all the best for your future endeavors.

