Bollywood starlet who has now been a mainstay in the highest-grossing movies of the Indian Film Industry for almost a decade has always been in the media limelight for various reasons, one of them being her relationships.

Famously known for dating one of the biggest actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan with who she shared a long relationship with after which she confessed to a relationship with Bollywood icon and torchbearer of the Kapoor film dynasty, Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina who recently opened up about her relationship with Ranbir sat down for a heart-to-heart and spoke at length about her famous beaus and what kind of relationship status she maintains with them after breakup and the opportunities that arise with new film offers and pairing with them again on-screen.

While we love celebrities for their movies and star appeal, there is always a major intrigue over their personal lives as well. Some actors like to be an open book and don’t shy away from talking about their respective partners. However, there are some who like to shield their private lives from the public eye.

While Katrina Kaif has been an open book, she usually shied away from talking about her then partners. Now, as the actress is single, she’s more open to talking about her exes and moving on.

In an interview with The Times of India, Katrina got candid about relationships and cordial equations with her exes.

The actress revealed that she has no preconceived notions when it comes to relationships as she wants it to happen organically. It should feel right for her as she takes it one day ay a time. For the actress, every relationship has “enriched” her and she doesn’t feel that relationships can drain or empty you emotionally. Katrina also stated that she does not feel awkward with her exes.

She said: “Why would I want to feel awkward in anyone’s presence? I would rather smile, laugh, have a good chat and keep it easy, instead of keeping a sad face. Simple!”

Kaif also confessed that she’s not even thinking of a relationship currently. She will cross that bridge when she gets to it.

