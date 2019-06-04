Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif revealed on Neha Dhupia’s show ‘BFF’s with Vogue’ that she cannot trust Ranbir Kapoor with a major secret when asked to name one co-star from the industry.

She also opened up about a phase in her life where she was taken over by something else, reported Gulf News.

“There was another phase which came, which was also great and it was a phase where I think I kind of let go a bit and I was really consumed and taken over by something else in my life which was not my work,” said Katrina.

The actress added without taking any names that “Basically the relationship that was in my life became my focus and I was happy. I don’t say that in a regretful way. What I did in that, maybe which in retrospect you learn from is I probably let a lot of things in the way… I was letting work slide a bit” .

The duo reportedly dated for a few years before parting ways in 2016. Katrina mostly refrains from talking about her personal life in public.

Katrina will be seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan. The film is set to release on June 5th.

