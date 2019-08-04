Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle set to step into the limelight with Bollywood debut
Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif is all set to make her cinematic debut opposite Aayush Sharma, who has been revealed to be Salman Khan’s brother-in-law.
The news was first broken by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter, where he wrote: “IT’S OFFICIAL… Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle to debut opposite Aayush Sharma in #Kwatha… Directed by Karan Lalit Butani… Produced by Sunil Jain, Omprakash Bhat, Aditya Joshi, Alok Thakur and Sujay Shankarwar.”
Shooting for the film is set to kick-off tentatively, a month from now. The movie is slated to release in the year 2020 with the two actors making their silver screen debuts.
Aayush Sharma’s will be seen donning a police officer’s uniform for his role in what is being pegged as an action-drama genre film.
Produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and directed by Butani,
‘Kwatha‘ demonstrates how one man’s opinion and perspective is changed on certain things, has been revealed as the central plot for the feature film.
Katrina has been overwhelmed with the news and shared a picture of her along-side her baby sister wishing her the best for her future endeavor.
In a separate post, Kaif shared the first look of the movie with both debutants taking centre-stage in the photograph.