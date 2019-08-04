Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif is all set to make her cinematic debut opposite Aayush Sharma, who has been revealed to be Salman Khan’s brother-in-law.

The news was first broken by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter, where he wrote: “IT’S OFFICIAL… Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle to debut opposite Aayush Sharma in #Kwatha… Directed by Karan Lalit Butani… Produced by Sunil Jain, Omprakash Bhat, Aditya Joshi, Alok Thakur and Sujay Shankarwar.”

Shooting for the film is set to kick-off tentatively, a month from now. The movie is slated to release in the year 2020 with the two actors making their silver screen debuts.

Aayush Sharma’s will be seen donning a police officer’s uniform for his role in what is being pegged as an action-drama genre film.