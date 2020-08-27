American singer Katy Perry and Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child, a daughter, the couple announced on Thursday.

The couple announced the news along with the first picture of their daughter- who they have named Daisy Dove Bloom- through UNICEF’s official Twitter page. Both Perry and Bloom are UNICEF Goodwill ambassadors.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy,” reads the tweet.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the pair said in a statement on UNICEF’s site.”But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was,” they added.

The couple also announced that to celebrate Daisy’s arrival, they would be setting up a donation page so fans can support “a healthier world for every child”.

Power Couple

Katy Perry, the American singer, rose to fame in 2008 with her second album, One of the Boys, a pop rock record ontaining. All subsequent albums have topped the U.S. Billboard 200. The disco-influenced Teenage Dream (2010) spawned five chart topping U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles–”California Gurls”, “Teenage Dream”, “Firework”, “E.T.”, and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” — a record tying her with Michael Jackson’s Bad.

Actor Orlando Bloom, on the other hand, made his breakthrough as the character Legolas in The Lord of the Rings film series, a role he reprised in The Hobbit film series. He gained further acclaim by appearing in epic fantasy, historical, and adventure films, most notably as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.

