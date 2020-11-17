Ace Karachi Kings players challenge each other to win a coveted title

As the final clash of Pakistan Super League (PSL) the fifth edition between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars takes place tonight at the National Stadium, there is another race going on for becoming the ‘Daaghon ka Champion’.

Hours before the grand finale, three ace players of Karachi Kings took to their social media platforms challenging each other as they vouched for the Surf Excel ‘Daaghon ka Champion’ title.

Surf Excel will be awarding a special title of ‘Daaghon ka Champion’ to that one Karachi Kings player who ends up staining his shirt the most in the quest to perform in the final match

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Iftikhar have so far emerged as the most exciting Karachi kings players of the tournament.

Fast bowler Muhammad Amir confident on becoming the ‘Daaghon Ka Champion’.

Let’s see who not just wins the title.. but also wins this award by Surf Excel and agar champion bannay main Daagh lag jaen, tow Daaghon ka Champion tow Surf Excel hai!

