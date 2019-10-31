CM Murad, Khusro Bakhtyar discuss KCR project

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar in Islamabad on Thursday wherein the project financing for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) came under discussion.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Khusro Bakhtyar assured that the project will be supported and added,” A workable model needs to be articulated to make the project viable for financing.”

Various other infrastructure, water and transport projects of Sindh also came under discussion, read the statement.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Chairman KP Board of Investment Hassan Daud and senior officials of the ministry were also present.

It is pertinent to mention here that 9th JCC is scheduled to be held on November 06 in Islamabad.

Earlier on May 24, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) being revived on the orders of the Supreme Court will be operated by the Sindh government under the condition that the Federal government completes the project and hands over it’s operation to them.

Provincial Minister of Sindh for transport and mass transit, Awais Qadir Shah had said: “If completed by the federal government then the provincial government will undertake the operational part of the KCR project.”

