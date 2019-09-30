KARACHI: Karachi Development Authority (KDA) makes biometric attendance mandatory, the step was taken to ensure the staff attended the workplace rather than collect salaries staying back at home, ARY News reported on Monday.

Biometric machines have been affixed in the premises of KDA, formal notification has been issued by the authorities on the matter.

Director-General of KDA speaking on the new attendance mechanism said: “Salaries will not be issued if an official is found not marking their attendance biometrically.”

President Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association resigns under protest citing peers wanting him to engage in corrupt practices.

According to details, President FAPUASA, Sohail Yusuf had disagreed to give in to the whims of faculty members who wanted him to entertain their unjust demands and agree to their illegal requests.

