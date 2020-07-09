KE functionaries meet industrialists, talk load management, power supply

KARACHI: Karachi Electric (KE) functionaries held a meeting with industrialists from the metropolis and apprised them of the troubles being faced by the organization, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Spokesperson for K-Electric said that the organization has always given the industrialists priority when it comes to power supply and hence informing them about the current state of affairs was necessary.

The spokesperson said that electricity supply had been affected since July 2 from Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) which added to the difficulties in power generation and supply for K-Electric.

He added that independent power suppliers were also supplying decreased amounts of electricity to them.

“Electricity demand of the city has risen to 3500 Megawatts and in the current circumstances load managment has become a necessity,” he continued.

“Hot and humid weather conditions have added to the surge in demand and we are trying to chalk out a solution after meeting with the industrialists to provide sufficient electricity to general consumers.”

“K-Electric is looking to invest 2 billion dollars in the coming three years to uplift power generation and supply mechanism in the city while work continues on a 900 watt RLNG power plant.”

He concluded that the plant will start generating electricity from the year 2021.

