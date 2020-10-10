KARACHI: Marking another gore incident in a series of criminal negligence, a lineman of K-Electric died on Saturday after being electrocuted while working on a line he was told ‘was all systems go’, ARY News reported.

Working on an ongoing line project in Ibrahim Hyderi of Karachi’s Korangi District, the 24-year-old lineman was allegedly told that the line was clear to work and the electric supply to the channel was stopped.

The deceased 24-year-old KE lineman was identified as Ahmed. The deceased staff officer died on the spot after he was electrocuted while working on Aerial Bundle Cable (ABC) project of KE.

The onlookers claimed that the lineman was given assurance that line was suspended and that he could continue the work. However, they added that as soon as he started working, he was struck with an electric shock which instantly killed him.

Later the staff shut down the electricity of the entire area and removed the body of the deceased from atop the poles.

READ: Electrocution claims another life in Karachi

Earlier last month, a passing-by man had lost his life after suffering an electric shock in the similar neighbourhood of Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi.

According to the details, the man was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire hanging on the road. The man succumbed immediately to the electrocution from the high-voltage electric channel.

After being informed, rescue officials shifted his body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. However, when the locals went to police to register a complaint against the sole power provider of the metropolis, on the negligence on their part, police hampered the first information report (FIR) and refused to file the complaint.

