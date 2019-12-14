KE demands Sindh govt to clear over Rs 50bn electricity dues  

KARACHI: Power supply company in Karachi, K-Electric, on Saturday wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah demanding to clear Rs 50 billion outstanding electricity dues on the provincial departments, ARY NEWS reported.

The letter written by the power company stated that different departments of the provincial government owe over Rs 50 billion to the power company in respect of the dues. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) is amongst the biggest defaulter department, with outstanding dues of upto Rs 33 billion.

They demanded that the provincial government take concrete steps to clear all the outstanding dues as it was creating difficulties for them in maintaining continuous power supply to the government offices.

On December 10, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) has imposed an amount of Rs 50 million as fine upon K-Electric directing the power utility to ensure fully secured power distribution system by April 2020.

The power regulator has also directed the utility providing electricity to Karachi to ensure third party evaluation of its power distribution system.

Scores of people died by electrocution during rains in Karachi in months of July and August this year.

Moreover, power supply also suspended to several areas of the metropolis for long hours, NEPRA said in a statement.

An inquiry launched to find out reasons behind deaths of several people by electrocution during the rainy weather.

The probe also inquired into if the K-Electric violated the safety rules of the power regulatory authority.

The NEPRA had earlier in an in-house investigation on the deaths in Karachi due to electrocution had concluded findings and leveled blame of most deaths on K-Electric for not making pre-rain measures for the safety and security of the citizens as exposed high-tension wires became death warrants.

