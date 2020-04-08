KE to resume meter-reading; billing on actual consumption

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) on Wednesday announced that it has decided to resume meter reading in select areas of the city from April 9, Thursday.

In a statement issued by the power supply firm, it said that it has taken this step in consultation with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) after considering customers’ demands and responding to them.

Over the next few days, KE will issue April 2020 bills.

The statement also said that the consumers need not pay their bills issued for March under the average billing mode. If some consumers have already paid their bills, they will be adjusted with actual meter readings in the bill for the month of April.

For areas where the utility is unable to resume meter reading, customers will continue to receive their bills under the revised average billing mode on an interim basis.

Additionally, KE has implemented relief measures such as due date extension for bills below PKR 4,000 along with the option of deferred payment via installments over three months to residential single phase customers consuming less than 300 units a month, which was announced as part of the PM Relief for COVID-19.

KE has also decided to continue said installments for April’s bill as well

“As a responsible corporate citizen, KE has initiated these measures to play its part in reducing the burden on consumers at this time,” reads the statement issued by K-Electric.

