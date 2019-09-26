Web Analytics
Keanu Reeves is returning to Matrix series, praises script

Keanu Reeves , matrix 4

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves will be reprising his role in sci-fi sequel Matrix 4. He said he is”excited” to return as Neo in the hit franchise. 

The 55-year-old actor joined his sister, producer Karina Miller, at a special screening of her new drama Semper Fi in Los Angeles on Tuesday. At the red carpet, when Reeves was asked about the script, he said “It’s very ambitious” and added, “As it should be.”

Carrie-Anne Moss will also be returning to her role of Trinity in the movie.

The sci-fi franchise, which has grossed more than $1.6 billion, will be directed by Lana Wachowksi and her sister Lilly. The duo directed the first three movies as well.

Earlier, Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said, “We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana. Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

The filming of Matrix 4 will reportedly begin in 2020.

