Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to US President Donald Trump, on Friday said she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Conway tweeted.

The announcement comes as US President Donald Trump enters a military hospital for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19, an extraordinary development that upended the presidential race a month before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump will work in a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. Online video showed a small group of Trump supporters outside Walter Reed late on Friday waving Trump 2020 flags, most not wearing masks.

Trump, 74, has a mild fever, according to a source familiar with the matter. White House doctor Sean P. Conley said late on Friday that Trump was doing very well, did not need supplemental oxygen, and had received a first dose of Remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug sold by Gilead Sciences Inc that has been shown to shorten hospital stays.

In a tweet late on Friday, the president wrote: “Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

The diagnosis was the latest setback for the Republican president, who is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Trump has played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic from the outset, even as the disease has killed more than 200,000 Americans and hammered the U.S. economy.

A number of other prominent Republicans also tested positive on Friday, including Republican senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis.

