PSO partially resumes fuel supplies from Kemari Oil Terminal

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on Thursday partially resumed fuel supplies from the Kemari Oil Terminal in the city after 48-hours closure owing to leakage of mysterious gas in the area, ARY NEWS reported.

PSO spokesperson announced that the state-owned multinational petroleum corporation resumed limited fuel supplies to the city after the rumours of petroleum supplies’ suspension caused panic among masses in the city.

The persistent threat of toxic gas in the areas near the Kemari port of Karachi had forced companies, institutes and individuals to take precautionary measures.

It emerged earlier that an oil terminal of state-owned PSO located in Zulfiqarabad was functional for petrol supplies to the metropolis.

After the rumours of petroluem products shortage in Karachi, the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) in a statement claimed that they have closed down one of their oil terminals across the city out of a total of 23. It added that the closure should not affect fuel supply as 22 oil terminals are still functional.

However, despite assurances, people rushed to various petrol pumps in Karachi as soon as the speculations spread on the social media.

Long queues of cars and motorcycles including public transport vehicles were seen outside the petrol pumps in many areas, whereas, some filling stations were reportedly providing petrol in limited quantity to the motorcyclists and cars up to 2-3 litres and 5-10 litres respectively.

