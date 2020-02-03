Kerosene oil boarded on passenger train leaks, disaster averted

MULTAN: In what could have resulted in a major disaster, Pakistan Railways officials loaded kerosene oil on a passenger train that started leaking, ARY News reported on Monday.

Passengers took note of the leakage and complained vehemently to authorities about the dangerous carelessness.

The protest against the leaking kerosene oil resulted in it being offloaded on the next station.

A passenger aboard the train said that the kerosene oil could’ve resulted in an unforeseen disaster hence offloading it was the right decision.

Earlier on January 28, An inquiry into the Tezgam train fire incident that claimed lives of 75 people on 30 October 2019 has revealed that the incident occurred due a short-circuit in the electric wiring of the train, negating earlier reports of a cylinder blast.

The report states that the fire was caused by a short-circuit in the wiring of an electric kettle in the train’s kitchen, which later spread to the entire bogie.

“There was no electricity in the bogie 12 and an illegal connection was given to it from adjoining bogie-11,” it said adding that as soon as the short-circuit occurred, the entire bogie 12 was filled with smoke making it difficult for the commuters to understand the situation.

