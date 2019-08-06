Kevin Conroy to play a live-action Batman in Arrowverse

Hollywood voice actor Kevin Conroy will be reprising his role as Batman but this time in a live-action version .

Known for voicing Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Beyond, the Batman Arkham video games, Conroy will be playing an older version of the Dark Knight for CW’s upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

The 63-year-old actor confirmed the news on Twitter. ” Finally, on screen.” he wrote.

This will be the first time Conroy will be playing a live-action version of Batman. Meanwhile, Ruby Rose plays his cousin Batwoman in the series.

CW’s biggest crossover ever will kick off on December 8 with Supergirl and finish with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on January 14 following Arrow as well.

Comments

comments