Ireland’s O’Brien hits six into own car window
Big-hitting Ireland batsman Kevin O’Brien smashed a six into his own car window during a domestic Twenty20 match on Thursday.
O’Brien struck eight sixes in a whirlwind 82 off just 37 balls playing for Leinster Lightning against North-West Warriors in Dublin.
But he may have wished he had taken a few more singles when one of those sixes smashed the window of his own vehicle in an adjoining car park.
Cricket Ireland highlighted the damage on its Twitter account, although the 36-year-old O’Brien had the consolation of helping Leinster secure a victory.
O’Brien secured his place in cricket history when he hit the fastest World Cup century, off just 50 balls, in Ireland’s stunning win over England at Bangalore in 2011.
And he was there at the finish when Ireland chased down 329 to beat England in the third one-day international at Southampton earlier this month, although the hosts took the three-match series 2-1.