Key member of banned outfit arrested in Quetta

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday conducted a raid in the Saraib area of Quetta and arrested a key member of a banned outfit, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the CTD personnel raided the Sariab area in Quetta and arrested Shah Faisal alias Takri, a key member of the banned outfit. Police also recovered 9mm pistols and ammunition from his possession.

Read More: CTD arrests member of Lyari gangwar

The arrested terrorist was wanted in the incidents of targeted killing, attempted murder and robbery.

Police are conducting raids to nab more of his accomplices.

Earlier in Jan 2020, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) had killed two alleged terrorists in an encounter in Quetta.

Sources said that acting on a tip-off, CTD personnel signalled a vehicle to stop on Quetta bypass but it continued to move and resulted in an exchange of fire.

Comments

comments