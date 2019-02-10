Key points on bailout package settled with IMF: PM Imran

DUBAI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that key points on the bailout package with International Monetary Fund (IMF) were settled.

Responding to his meeting with IMF chief Christine Lagarde, PM Imran said that they reached consensus on a number of financial issues during the talks in Dubai.

He said in a tweet, “In my meeting today with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde there was a convergence of our views on the need to carry out deep structural reforms to put the country on the path of sustainable development in which the most vulnerable segments of society are protected.

In my meeting today with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde there was a convergence of our views on the need to carry out deep structural reforms to put the country on the path of sustainable development in which the most vulnerable segments of society are protected. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 10, 2019

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had termed the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde in Dubai “productive.”

Read More: IMF chief says ready to support Pakistan

The prime minister met the IMF chief on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai this evening. Finance Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood and others were present during the meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Qureshi had said, “We have reached a consensus with the IMF on basic points.” “The prime minister’s meeting with IMF chief Christine Lagarde remained productive.”

Comments

comments