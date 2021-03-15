Key suspect in dubious pilot licences case arrested

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday claimed to have arrested the prime suspect in the dubious pilot licences case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, FIA’s corporate crime circle apprehended Syed Adeel Aftab, Assistant at CCA’s licensing branch, in the case. The officials said that Adeel Aftab along with his accomplices allegedly received over Rs15 million for issuing dubious licences. It is pertinent to mention here that the suspect was already nominated in three other cases.

Meanwhile, the FIA lodged a fresh case against Adeel Aftab among eight suspects for issuing dubious pilot licences. CAA’s Additional Director Licensing Muhammad Azam was among the suspect nominated in the case.

The FIA officials said that the fresh case has been registered on the written complaint lodged by CAA’s deputy director-general regarding issuance of commercial pilot license (CPL) and airline transport pilot license (ATPL) by the authorities of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on the basis of “fake pilot license exams”.

The case has been registered against the authorities of licensing branch of PCAA, private person and accused pilots who illegally obtained Pilot Licenses on the basis of fake pilot license exams.

Read More: FIA grills senior CAA official in pilot licenses scam

Earlier on March 7, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had expanded the sphere of investigations in suspicious licenses of pilots and interrogated a senior official of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to sources privy to the matter, the corporate crime circle of the FIA had interrogated the Senior Additional Director (IT) Tahir Umar besides also spending two days in the IT sector of the CAA.

Comments

comments