Key suspect in ATC judge murder case arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested the main suspect in the assassination of a Swat anti-terrorism court judge and his family members, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Muhammad Shoaib said that acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid at a house in Peshawar and apprehended the key suspect named Bilal in the killing of ATC judge Aftab Khan Afridi and his family.

During the initial interrogation, Bilal confessed to killing the judge, said the police officer.

Earlier on April 5, police had registered a first information report (FIR) of the assassination of a Swat Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge with his three family members at the Swabi Interchange on Islamabad-Peshwar Motorway.

The case had been registered on a complaint of the judge’s son at Chota Lahore police station. Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Latif Afridi was among those named as accused in the case. Other accused include Jamil, Danish Afridi, Jamal Afridi, and Abid Muhammad Shafiq.

Separately, the district police officer (DPO) had said a joint police team conducted raids in Peshawar and Khyber districts and arrested five suspects. Two vehicles mentioned in the FIR had also been recovered from their possession.

