Key suspect in bombing cases arrested by CTD Quetta

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials claimed to have arrested a key suspect on a tip-off in Quetta who was wanted in different bombing cases and terrorism incidents, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CTD spokesperson told media that the prime accused, Yasin alias Baba, was arrested on a tip-off and a case has been registered against him besides recovery of a pistol from his possession.

Yasin alias Baba was wanted in bombing incidents took place in Alamdar Road, Hazara Town and Sabzi Mandi explosions. The accused person allegedly confessed to his involvement in religious terrorism and suicide attacks, the spokesperson added.

Read: CTD kills terrorist of banned outfit in Karachi

The CTD said that a fellow commander of Baba had been killed in an encounter in 2015.

Earlier in September, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials had claimed to arrest two alleged terrorists during a raid conducted in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit had been arrested by CTD personnel in Dera Ghazi Khan. Security officials also recovered explosive material from their possession. Sources told ARY News that the detainees were identified as Usman and Azhar. Sources added that the terrorists made plan to target sensitive installations. The detained terrorists were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

