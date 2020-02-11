Key winners at the 2020 Oscars
LOS ANGELES: The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Best Picture
Parasite (Neon)
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Best Actress
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Best Original Screenplay
Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit
Best Animated Feature Film
Toy Story 4
Best Documentary Film
American Factory
Best International Feature Film
Parasite – South Korea
Best Original Song
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman