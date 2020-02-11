Web Analytics
Key winners at the 2020 Oscars

LOS ANGELES: The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best Picture

Parasite (Neon)

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Best Actress

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Best Original Screenplay

Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit

Best Animated Feature Film

Toy Story 4

Best Documentary Film

American Factory

Best International Feature Film

Parasite – South Korea

Best Original Song

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again Rocketman

