Six residents of Khairpur go missing in Kashmore

SUKKUR: A Khairpur family has registered a complaint about ‘abduction’ of their six relatives from Ghauspur after reaching to Kashmore over invitation of a ‘friend’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The family said that six persons including a driver have went missing after reaching Kashmore. They expressed suspicions that their relatives have been kidnapped from Ghauspur. It emerged that the persons were departed to Ghauspur over invitation of a friend.

Police officials told media that the missing persons were residents of Palh village of Sindh’s Khairpur district. The missing persons include Ghulam Sajid, Zahid Hussain, Ghulam Qadir, eight-year-old Shahab Hussain and driver Ashraf, added police.

