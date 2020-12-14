Khairpur man ties his brother to force 9-year-old niece into nikah with son

KHAIRPUR: In what constitutes a distressing case, an uncle of nine-year-old girl has allegedly forcefully married on Monday the minor niece to his son while her father remained tied to a chair, ARY News reported.

The uncle Bahawal allegedly tied his own brother with ropes and forced brother’s minor daughter, or his niece, to his son. The minor victim’s father went to police and reported the incident showing assault marks across his body.

My brother tied me up with ropes and carried out torture on me as he conducted the nikah of my nine-year-old daughter with his son, the father told police.

He pleaded to the police for protection for himself and his daughter against his brother.

READ: Minor disavows her forced marriage with 50-year-old thanks to police

Separately, yet in a somewhat similar incident, last week, a brave minor found her voice against the forced marriage with a 50-year-old as local police intervened in an ongoing wedding and inquired the will of the child bride.

According to the reports, the police was informed of an incident taking place in the Uch Sharif vicinity where a 16-year-old was forced to marry a man about thrice her age.

The police reached the wedding scene and went up to the bride to inquire whether she consented this event and willed to marry the 50-year-old man.

