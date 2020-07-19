Teenage boy ‘raped and murdered’ in Khairpur; suspect arrested

KHAIRPUR: A 14-year-old boy has been allegedly murdered after being raped in Khairpur, whereas, the police officials have recovered his dead body from a farm, ARY News reported on Sunday.

After taking immediate action, police officials claimed to have arrested the prime suspect over allegedly raping and murdering the teenage boy in Khairpur. According to police, the dead body of the victim was recovered after the locality was spotted by the detained suspect.

Police officials revealed that the boy was missing for the last 10 days and his relatives expressed suspicions for his abduction.

The local police department launched an inquiry into the incident.

Earlier on July 17, a retired teacher, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy at his tuition centre in Thari Mirwah city in Khairpur, had been arrested by police officials.

Thari Mirwah police had registered an FIR against Sarrang Shar on the complaint of the victim’s father after videos and pictures emerged on social media, showing him allegedly raping the student. He had gone into hiding after the registration of the case against him.

However, he had been arrested on July 17 and turned over to Thari Mirwah police station. The tutor along with his associates was allegedly involved in serial rapes of students and child pornography.

The incident had triggered an uproar on social media with citizens holding protest demonstrations to press the police to immediately arrest the culprit and ensure that he is brought to book for the heinous act.

