ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said on Thursday that the federal government has decided to appoint Khalid Jawed Khan as new attorney general, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter message on Thursday night, revealed the decision of the federal government for AG’s appointment after the position went vacant post-resignation of Anwar Mansoor Khan.

The assistant said the supremacy of the Constitution and rulership of law are the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She added that the government respects all constitutional institutions and it is important to maintain its respect and honour.

حکومت نے خالد جاوید خان کو نیا اٹارنی جنرل مقرر کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔آئین کی سربلندی اور قانون کی حکمرانی وزیراعظم عمران خان کی اولین ترجیح ہے۔تمام آئینی اداروں کا احترام کرتے ہیں،ان کی عزت و توقیر ہمارے لئے انتہائی مقدم ہے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 20, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned from his post citing demand of the same from Pakistan Bar Council as the reason behind the decision, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Anwar Mansoor Khan confirmed that he has resigned and submitted his resignation to President Arif Alvi.

“I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the chairman, has demanded through its press release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney General of Pakistan,” the resignation letter, available with ARY News reads.

“Being a life member of Karachi Bar Association, Sindh Bar Association and the Supreme Court Bar Association, and having previously served as the Advocate General Sindh, the Attorney General for Pakistan and a judge of the High Court of Sindh, I stand with my brothers and colleague s at the Bar and I wish to reaffirm my faith in the highest principles of integrity and professional excellence that the Pakistan Bar Council has always stood for,” Anwar said in the letter.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Mirza Shehzad Akbar, however, said that Anwar Mansoor did not resign wilfully but was asked to do the same by the government.

Law Minister Farogh Naseem also maintained that Anwar Mansoor Khan was asked to submit his resignation after the government found his reply to the court in Justice Faiz Isa case against its stance.

