Khalid Maqbool says CM Sindh responsible for Karachi’s worsening state

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information & Technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui criticized Sindh government for the recent worsening state of Karachi and called Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ‘responsible’ for the situation.

Talking to media after an event at Karachi’s Expo Center, Siddiqui said Pakistan’s peace is associated with the prosperity of Karachi because the mega-city runs the country. “Nevertheless, the city, which yields 95 percent revenue to the province and 60 percent to the country, does not even get a five percent.”

He lamented that the provincial government did ask for its rights from the center but failed to provide the due rights to the citizens.

“Karachi is the only city where the mayor does not even have the authority to collect garbage, thus the chief minister of Sindh is responsible for the miserable situation of the city.”

On Tuesday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all the deputy commissioners of the city to start a month-long special campaign from September 21 to clean Karachi.

The deputy commissioners are being provided Rs50 million each for ‘Clean My Karachi’ campaign, Mr. Shah has said that the drive would make a difference and every resident of this beautiful city would witness it.

