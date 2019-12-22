KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday criticised the special court’s verdict against former military ruler General Retired Pervez Musharraf, saying that inappropriate language was used in the ruling which could not be justified.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while talking to journalists at the event of MQM-P led public rally to support Pervez Musharraf, said the former army chief had served Pakistan and Karachiites will prove it they are standing with the true patriots of the country.

He said that the country could only be got united through justice but not via an exhibition of power. He termed the verdict as the contempt of the nation and expressed fear for courts to lose the confidence of the nation after the delivery of a controversial judgement.

The MQM-P leader announced that his political party will hold rallies across Karachi tomorrow and higher courts will be contacted against the controversial verdict.

On Thursday, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had announced holding a public rally in Karachi in support of Pervez Musharraf against the death sentence awarded to him by the special court.

A few days ago, the MQM-P leaders including Haider Abbas Rizvi and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar met ex-Army Chief Pervez Musharraf in Dubai and inquired about his health.

The MQM-P leaders prayed for the quick recovery of the former president. Both leaders expressed concern over the verdict given by special court against him in treason case and assured him of MQM-P’s full support.

The ailing Musharraf thanked the MQM-P delegation for their support.

