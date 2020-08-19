Sindh govt withdraws state security of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui: sources

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has protested over the withdrawal of state security for the convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui by the Sindh government, ARY News reported on Wednesday night.

Sources told ARY News that the provincial government has withdrawn state security of MQM-P convenor and former federal minister for information technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

MQM-P coordination committee said in a statement that the provincial government has adopted a condemnable decision for withdrawing Siddiqui’s security. The political party termed it a discriminative decision by the Sindh government.

The statement read that the provincial government has started taking discriminatory decisions due to political differences with MQM-P. The political party said that notice should be taken over the controversial decisions of the Sindh government.

