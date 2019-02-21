Khalil’s family rejects JIT report, demands judicial probe

LAHORE: The family of Khalil, who was killed along with his wife and daughter in police encounter in Sahiwal on Jan 19, has rejected the report of the joint investigation team (JIT) that declared his slain family members ‘innocent’, ARY News reported Thursday.

Jalil, brother of Khalil, said he had never given any such statement claiming that Zeeshan had contacts with the terrorists. The JIT report is based on incorrect information, he added.

The lawyer of Jalil said principally the copy of the report should have first been given to brother of Zeeshan, who is accused of sheltering terrorists of banned outfit. Zeeshan was driving a vehicle carrying family of Zeeshan when Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel sprayed them with bullets on Jan 19, calling them terrorists.

The counsel said Zeeshan had been declared terrorist before an investigation. He said the case was being manipulated to protect top officials

He demanded that a judicial commission be formed to probe the incident thoroughly.

Jalil said his family didn’t accept the JIT report and reiterated his demand to form a judicial commission for inquiry.

Earlier in the day, the JIT of Sahiwal police encounter incident in its final report declared the deceased Khalil and his family members innocent. However, sources said, the JIT report revealed that dozens of messages were found in Zeeshan’s phone establishing his contact with suspected criminals.

“The intelligence report was also about Zeeshan. While, Khalil’s family could have been saved, but the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials misused their authority,” the report added.

