Khalil ur Rehman on Meray Paas Tum Ho’s tragic ending

Khalil ur Rehman

Pakistani writer and director Khalil Ur Rehman opened up about blockbuster drama Meray paas Tum Ho’s tragic ending. 

Speaking on ARY News’s morning show Bakhabar Savera, the playwright gave  reasoning for killing Danish (Humayun Saeed) in the finale.

Khalil Ur Rehman also said “If a man who passionately loved someone is cheated on, how can he give so much love to another person. So, he took all the love with him as he departed from this world and left the disloyal woman to regret her actions.”

This is similar to Mateen Sahab’s fate, Hania’s father and a colleague of Danish. He hurt his ex-wife who eventually departed from this world. Mateen Sahab ended up with regretting the pain he caused her.

Meray Paas Tum Ho’s tragic end received mixed reviews from the audience. The final episode aired on Saturday on TV and it was screened in cinemas across the country as well.

