US envoy Khalilzad arrives in Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad on Monday evening, ARY News reported.

Sources said that Zalmay Khalilzad, during his stay in Pakistan, will hold important meetings with Pakistan’s top military and civil leadership and will discuss new developments in Afghan peace process.

The sources further said that Khalilzad likely to visit the Foreign Office and hold a consultative meeting with the Pakistani officials.

Earlier on October 23, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had said that Pakistan will participate in upcoming four-party talks on the Afghan peace process in Moscow.

Read More: Pakistan to attend Afghan peace talks in Moscow

Addressing a weekly briefing, Dr Faisal had said Pakistan will attend the talks and the additional secretary for Afghanistan and West Asia will represent Islamabad.

“Pakistan had participated in the first round of four-party talks in Beijing in July this year,” he had said. “Pakistan has been part of all efforts and processes to facilitate the afghan peace talks and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.”

“We [Pakistan] will continue its efforts as part of shared responsibility to make international peace efforts successful in Afghanistan,” the spokesperson had added.

Comments

comments