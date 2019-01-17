Zalmay Khalilzad calls on COAS Gen Bajwa: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A United States (US) delegation headed by its Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Process Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission General Austin Scott Miller, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the meeting discussed regional security environment and Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The US delegation appreciated Pakistan’s resolve towards Afghan peace process for bringing peace and stability in the region.

On the occasion, General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan and assured continued efforts for enduring peace and stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by, Deputy Assistant to US President Ms Lisa Curtis and the senior director for South and Central Asia and US charge d’ affairs to Pakistan were also present.

Earlier, Zalmay Khalilzad had called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and discussed progress on the Afghan peace process, in Islamabad.

Both the sides agreed that ultimately the intra-Afghan dialogue would be vital to agree upon the contours of a future Afghan policy so that the country becomes stable and prosperous and at peace with its neighbors.

Comments

comments