Khalistan movement leader says India not interested in peace

KARACHI: National Council of Khalistan Secretary General Ranjit Singh on Tuesday demanded of the United Nations (UN) to take notice of inhuman treatment and grave human right violations against the minorities in India, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Ranjit Singh said that India conducting atrocities and human right violations in occupied Kashmir to suppress their just political struggle for self determination.

Ranjit Singh paid rich tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for its decision to open Kartarpur border and said that he gave a message of love to the Sikh community.

He said that New Delhi wanted to sabotage Kartarpur Corridor agreement and added that Pakistan had completed 65 per cent work on Kartarpur Corridor but India was yet to start work on it.

Ranjit Singh said that the whole world had witnessed the love of Pakistani people to minorities. He said that only Pakistan wanted peace but on the other end, India always backtracked from dialogue and the peace process.

Kashmiris, Sikhs protest in London, Paris on Indian Republic Day

Earlier, Kashmiris and Sikhs on January 26 had recorded their protest outside the Indian embassies in London and Paris, on the eve of Indian Republic Day,.

As per details, a number of Kashmiris had gathered outside the Indian embassy in Paris and chanted slogans against India for their brutalities in the Occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Kashmiris were joined by Sikhs in London in their protest outside the Indian High Commission. The protesters demanded of the international community to take notice of the rights violations in IoK. Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world were observing Indian Republic Day, today, as Black Day, on the Joint Resistance Leadership of the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

