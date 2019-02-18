ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again took the driving seat to drop Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman back to Nur Khan Airbase, ARY News reported.

As per details, following the conclusion of luncheon at the Presidency, the Saudi delegation headed back to the airbase for their departure to Saudi Arabia.

PM Khan drove Prince Muhammad to Nur Khan airbase while the security was heightened all over the federal capital.

As the PM arrived at the airbase along with the prince, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and members of the federal cabinet also reached on the occasion to see off the royal guest.

Earlier today, the Saudi Prince had arrived at the President House in a horse carriage along with Prime Minister Imran Khan where he was received by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

President Arif Alvi conferred Prince Mohammed bin Salman with country’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, at the President House in a lavish ceremony organized in the honour of the royal dignitary.

On Sunday evening upon his arrival in Pakistan, the Saudi crown prince was presented a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent drawn from three services of Pakistan’s armed forces at an official welcome ceremony held here at the Prime Minister House.

The Saudi crown prince, who arrived here on a two-day visit, was driven by Prime Minister Imran Khan from the Nur Khan Airbase to the PM House, where he received the guard of honour.

