PPP’s MPA censures his own party leadership

KARACHI: A Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khan Muhammad Dahri of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has heavily censured his own party leadership over lack of governance, ARY News reported on Sunday.

MPA Khan Muhammad Dahri slammed PPP-led Sindh government in his latest statement, saying that public issues are not being resolved, whereas, people of his own constituency pushed into miseries as no development work was started there.

“It is my top priority to resolve public issues and I will resign from my position if the problems of the citizens were not adjudicated,” the provincial legislator announced.

“People of my constituency are deprived of appropriate medical facilities. I had apprised PPP central leadership including the chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari but no action is taken so far.”

“I cannot see my people going here and there for the resolution of their issues,” Dahri said while expressed his outrage.

The PPP legislator announced to resign as the MPA till December if the provincial government failed to take further action. He termed Shah Mehmood Qureshi as his ‘murshid’, adding that he has never bargained on principles.

Khan Muhammad Dahri is an elected member of provincial assembly from PS-40 constituency of Shaheed Benazirabad-IV.

