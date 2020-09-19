Khanewal Police books 7-year-old girl in land dispute

Khanewal: A 7-year-old school going girl bore the brunt of a land dispute after an influential man lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against her and other family members, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The family of the 7-year-old girl as she was prepared for her school, took her to the local court for the interim bail. The girl wore her uniform and carried her school bag as she went to attain the bail which the Kabirwala Additional Sessions Judge instantly approved.

According to the reports, the influential man is a land grabber who attempted to encroach on the land of her family with his partners, which the family and neighbours frustrated.

Furious, the influential land grabber went to Sarai Sidhu police and “bribed them into lodging a case against victim family members”. Successfully, he managed to have cases registered against all the 17 family members from the victim family including a 7-year-old schoolgirl.

The victims and the locals from the neighbourhood demand the chief minister to take notice of the event.

Read: Startling revelations as father, brothers kill family members over ‘land dispute’

In another case a month ago, startling revelations emerged during the probe of a horrific killing incident involving the death of 10 family members in Sukkur as police found that father and brothers have jointly murdered the victims over a land dispute.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sukkur announced that other than the father, four brothers were also involved in the murder of the family members. “All five of them have admitted their role in the crime,” he said. The land dispute amongst the family members claimed 10 of the same family, the five suspects admitted.

