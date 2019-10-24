Pervaiz Khattak apprises PM of his recent contacts with opposition leaders

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister and chief of the government’s negotiation committee Pervaiz Khattak on Thursday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him of his recent contacts with the opposition leaders, ARY News reported.

Current political situation, upcoming session of dialogs with the opposition’s Rahbar Committee and other issues were discussed during the telephonic conversion, said sources.

The sources further said that PM Imran gave important directions to Khattak about the dialogs with opposition.

Read More: Govt decides to allow opposition parties for ‘Azadi March’

Earlier on October 23, the federal government had decided to give conditional permission to the opposition parties willing to organise ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad on October 27.

The permission will be given in view of the verdicts given by the Supreme Court (SC) and Islamabad High Court (IHC). It was decided to allow the opposition parties for holding protest march which must comply with the orders given in the previous verdicts of the courts.

The dialogue committee constituted by the federal government had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and had informed the premier regarding their contacts with the leadership of opposition parties, sources had said.

Comments

comments