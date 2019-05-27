Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak termed the Waziristan check-post attack as unfortunate and expressed his dismay over participation and instigation in and of the act by two elected Parliamentary officials, ARY News reported.

Khattak in a statement said that the attack is was atrocious and demanded severe condemnation.

He revealed that a mob tried to attack an Armed forces checkpost and opened fire, “the security officials present on the occasion tried to talk to the violent protesters for a peaceful resolution to the heated exchange but the mob refused to budge.”

“After the mob fired upon the checkpost the soldiers resorted to aerial firing to disperse the attackers after which bullets from the mob ended up injuring 5 soldiers which made them act in self defense,” revealed Khattak.

The Minister expressed his sorrow over what transpired and reminded the nation of the sacrifices the people and it’s security forces had made to restore a semblance of peace to the war torn region.

“I am extremely distraught over the involvement of two members of the National Assembly in this despicable incident,” said Khattak.

Khattak emphasized that the country (state) was like a mother to it’s citizens and that the government and it’s security forces will not allow a group or individuals to go up against the state and it’s institutes.

Khattak also said that he was wary of the tremendous sacrifices and difficulties that the tribal region has gone through in the past and the government would leave no stone un-turned to restore and provide, peace, order and prosperity to the residents.

