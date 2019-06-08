Khawaja Asif spotted diving into canal, video goes viral

A video went viral showing Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior leader and former defence minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, diving into a canal, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Khawaja Asif was seemingly making an attempt to get rid of extremely hot weather amid summer season through diving and enjoying swimming into the canal. However, it is unclear regarding the exact location.

The 69-year-old politician was seen sporting a T-shirt and trouser without wearing any life jacket while standing at a small bridge along with a group of people who are eagerly waiting to watch his diving skills.

Asif, who is known for his aggressive behaviour in the Parliament, has definitely surprised many with his courageous diving skills openly in a public area without any protocol.

The people who were present at the location also dived into the can after Asif’s jump.

