LAHORE: The investigators of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have summoned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader and former defence minister, Khawaja Asif’s family members on Friday (tomorrow) in connection with Sialkot housing scheme scandal case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The anti-corruption watchdog has made progress in a case related to financial irregularities in a private housing scheme of Sialkot against Khawaja Asif and his family. The politician’s wife and son were summoned at the NAB’s Lahore office on Friday (tomorrow), sources said.

The investigators have asked them to bring concerned records, whereas, former mayor of Sialkot, Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar was summoned at 11:00 am. The accused persons are facing charges of illegal trade of the plots of a private housing scheme.

NAB sources told ARY News that the accused persons possessed 150 canals of leased land but 400 canals were sold out by them.

On December 6, it emerged that the anti-corruption watchdog had initiated an inquiry into Sialkot Housing Scheme scandal. The accused persons include Khawaja Asif’s wife, son, former Sialkot mayor, Naveed Akhtar and others.

Sources said the NAB had decided to write letters to the financial institutions to check the assets of the aforesaid suspects. The approval of the inquiry was given by the NAB chairman on the complaints of the affectees of the Sialkot housing scheme.

Back in the month of June, the NAB had summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif’s wife and son Asad Asif for interrogation of alleged corruption in Sialkot Housing Scheme.

