Assets case: Khawaja Asif handed over to NAB on physical remand

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has handed over Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Muhammad Asif to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till January 13 in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Judge Jawadul Hassan heard the assets beyond income case against the PML-N lawmaker where the prosecution sought physical remand of the accused. The NAB officials produced Khawaja Asif before the accountability court earlier today.

The prosecutor told the court that an inquiry is underway against Khawaja Asif regarding his assets. The politician had been given several chances to give clarification about his assets, however, Asif failed to provide a satisfactory response to the investigators, he added.

Khawaja Asif, his wife and son are possessing assets worth over Rs810 million.

During the hearing, Khawaja Asif sought permission of the judge to talk in the Punjabi language. The PML-N central leader said he became a Member of National Assembly (MNA) for seven times and already faced an inquiry in Rawalpindi.

He continued that the anti-corruption watchdog initiated the same inquiry in Lahore after facing failure in Rawalpindi. Asif added that the details of transactions have been provided to NAB investigators besides the provision of related particulars.

Later, the judge approved physical remand of Khawaja Asif to NAB till January 13. The court directed relevant authorities to provide homemade food to Asif, medical facilities, as well as allowing him to meet his family members and lawyers.

Yesterday, an accountability court in Islamabad had approved one-day transit remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Muhammad Asif before transferring him to Lahore for proceeding in the case in the concerned court.

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Muhammad Asif had been arrested on Tuesday by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials for allegedly having inordinate wealth compared to the sources of income.

NAB officials had confirmed that the arrest was sanctioned by Chairman NAB Justice retd Javed Iqbal himself after he could not convince the three-member committee of NAB investigation on how he made assets that do not conform to his means of earning.

