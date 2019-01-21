Khawaja Asif demands trial of CTD personnel under terrorism act

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif has demanded to trial the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel involved in Sahiwal shootout under terrorism act, ARY News reported on Monday.

“The statements of the Punjab government and CTD officials clearly show the contradiction,” he said while expressing his views on the floor of the National Assembly (NA).

The ministers are changing their statements, which has created suspicion into killing of four of a family in Sahiwal.

Urging the government for immediate delivery of the justice, Khawaja Asif demanded for a parliamentary committee to probe into Sahiwal police encounter.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan should ensure delivery of the justice as he is power now,” Asif demanded.

Criticizing the administrative structure, he said the Station Head Officers (SHOs) are being appointed on the recommendations of the MNAs.

Earlier, while addressing on the floor of the National Assembly, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said “We will not politicize the matter, but the recommendations of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe the incident should be revealed before the nation”.

