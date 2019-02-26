ISLAMABAD: Former defence minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said, by putting aside political differences, all political parties should get united against India’s violation of the Line of Control (LoC).

“It is time for unity. Nobody should play politics on this issue. We stand by our country’s armed forces,” Khawaja Asif said while addressing the National Assembly following the Indian jets’ violation of the LoC.

Supporting the Pakistan People’s Party’s call, he asked the House to convene a joint parliamentary meeting today (Tuesday) evening in the wake of the LoC violation.

The former foreign minister also slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for inviting Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at a session of the OIC foreign ministers’ conclave next month.

He said it was failure of the government that Sushma Swaraj was invited at the OIC session.

The PML-N stalwart said: “We are all united on the Kashmir conflict and we must not hesitate on this issue.”

In the wee hours of February 26, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet, Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the prompt response from the Pakistan Air Force compelled Indian jets to go back.

He said “facing timely and effective response from the PAF, [Indian jets] released [their] payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot.” However, no casualties or damage was reported during the incident, DG ISPR added.

